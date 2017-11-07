Kodak Black Teases Lil Wayne Collaboration

"He inspired me to write my first rap."
By Hayden Wright

Kodak Black and Lil Wayne have apparently put their feud aside to make some music together. Kodak shared an Instagram story from a roof in which he proclaimed, “I got a song with Wayne. I f— with Wayne, he inspired me to write my first rap.”

That’s quite a 180 from threatening to “knock [the rap icon] out” in January.

During a recent concert, Kodak shared a selection from his upcoming Weezy collaboration: The crowd went wild and fans got to hear about a minute of Wayne’s distinctive voice. Kodak seems genuinely excited about the prospect of sharing a record with the “Lollipop” MC. Kodak also says he has an unreleased track with Birdman.

So far, Kodak has released Painting Pictures and Project Baby 2 in 2017, so it’s not clear when to expect from his next batch of material. See Kodak’s teasers, which contain explicit language, now at Radio.com.

