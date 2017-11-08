Tyrese claims Will and Jada Smith gave him a $5 million to help him out while he handles his custody case but sources close to Will and Jada say that this isn’t true. Tyrese took to Instagram to randomly shout out Coca Cola, tell us he’s about to hop on a jet to Atlanta AND said the money from the Smiths hasn’t been wired yet. So is it that the money hasn’t been wired yet, or that the money won’t be wired at all?

In my own opinion, there probably was a chance that they would send him the money but when he posted it all over social media (which they requested he stay off) they changed their minds. What do you think?