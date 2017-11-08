By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Tyrese
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Tyrese Gibson at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

Tyrese claims Will and Jada Smith gave him a $5 million to help him out while he handles his custody case but sources close to Will and Jada say that this isn’t true.  Tyrese took to Instagram to randomly shout out Coca Cola, tell us he’s about to hop on a jet to Atlanta AND said the money from the Smiths hasn’t been wired yet.  So is it that the money hasn’t been wired yet, or that the money won’t be wired at all?

In my own opinion, there probably was a chance that they would send him the money but when he posted it all over social media (which they requested he stay off) they changed their minds.  What do you think?

 

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live