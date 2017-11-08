Birthday Horoscope 11/08

By Genesis Robles
“Be bold and ask for your heart’s desire. You may see its first glimmerings this year. You need beauty and cleverness or everything falls flat. You work hard, have few illusions, and can create your own luck. Sometime after May you’ll be more free to move in the direction you want. And by summer you’ll have earned all the power and authority you need to pursue your goal. Be it money or a better home or that most cherished partner, you can take your destiny in hand. Have a charmed year!”

(https://www.horoscope.com/us/horoscopes/general/horoscope-general-birthday.aspx)

