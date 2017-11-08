Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

By DJ Meechie
meek mill robin marchantgetty images Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

Photo: Robin Marchant / Getty Images

Meek Mill has officially been sent into prison to serve his two to four year sentence for violating his probation. Meek was processed this morning but the Prison Officials are not releasing the name of the prison he is locked up at because of security issues.

will jada smith Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sources close to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith claim the couple did not give Tyrese any money to help him with his financial issues. Tyrese recently claimed the two gave him $5 million dollars to help with his custody case.

 

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

More from DJ Meechie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Subscribe Now!

Listen Live