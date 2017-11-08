Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom, J Rick & DJ Craig G

Meek Mill has officially been sent into prison to serve his two to four year sentence for violating his probation. Meek was processed this morning but the Prison Officials are not releasing the name of the prison he is locked up at because of security issues.

Sources close to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith claim the couple did not give Tyrese any money to help him with his financial issues. Tyrese recently claimed the two gave him $5 million dollars to help with his custody case.

FaceBook.com/TYRESE link in my IG bio – urgent go there right now watch the whole CLIP!!!!!!!!! Please? I’m begging and read whole caption – A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:33am PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js