Birthday Horoscope 11/09

“This year you may be preoccupied by thoughts of love. Indeed, you may attract some very refined admirers who will make wonderful company but perhaps not the best of partners. You want security and loyalty, too, and these qualities aren’t always in beautiful packages. After winter you’ll see things and people more clearly and be impervious to deceit. Watch for your most promising prospect once spring starts, and then reserve romantic judgment until summer. Playing hard to get is sometimes part of the game. If you have reservations, be reserved. Have a wonderfully sweet year!”

