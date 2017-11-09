Caliente En La Mañana! This One Is For My Daughter #KhloeNewnez!

What’s Hot in the Spanish Industry Stevey!

Elena of Avalor is a computer-animated American adventure television series that premiered on Disney Channel on July 22, 2016. The series features Aimee Carrero as the voice of Elena, a young Latina princess.Teen princess Elena Castillo Flores[1] has saved her magical kingdom of Avalor from an evil sorceress and must now learn to rule as its crowned princess. Elena’s adventures will lead her to understand that her new role requires thoughtfulness, resilience, and compassion, the traits of all truly great leaders. Since she is only 16 years old, she must follow the guidance of a Grand Council composed of her grandparents, older cousin Chancellor Esteban, and a new friend, Naomi Turner. Elena also looks to her younger sister, Isabel, her friends, wizard Mateo, and Royal Guard lieutenant, Gabe, a spirit animal named Zuzo, and a trio of magical flying creatures called Jaquins for guidance and support.

