Cam’ron dropped his long-awaited mixtape.

Killa Cam is one of the greatest emcees ever. So every time he drops new music, eyeballs are immediately on it. The Program is the Harlem rappers latest project which will lead into his upcoming album slated to release sometime next year.

Lots of dope features are on the tape, including Just Blaze, AarabMuzik, Sen City, Don Q, and more.

Stream The Program now on DatPiff!