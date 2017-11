This will be a limited edition release.

Uzi’s Luv Is Rage 2 limited edition cassettes will be sold exclusively through Urban Outfitters. They’re so limited that only 2,000 copies is said to be made.

The new edition will drop December 8 with four new songs, including “Skir Skirr,” “Loaded,” “Diamonds All On My Wrist,” and “20 Min.”

Pre-order it here.