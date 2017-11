On Wednesday, Vogue announced that Rihanna will be co-hosting the 2018 annual Met Gala next May alongside Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace. The theme will be “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” After watching her slay the past few years, it’s only right that this fashion goddess be one of next years hosts. Check out some of her looks from the past few years below.

She deserves.