21 Savage Drops ‘Bank Account’ Video Starring Mike Epps

21 Savage has released the music video for his hit track “Bank Account.”

Related: Post Malone Drops ‘Rockstar’ Featuring 21 Savage

The comedic new clip stars actor Mike Epps (The Hangover, Next Friday) in a spoof of the Die Hard film franchise, complete with giant teddy bear.

Next week, 21 Savage begins his Numb The Pain Tour in Austin, TX at Stubbs. Check out his full tour itinerary below.

Check out the funny visual, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ Oaktopia Fest

11/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

11/19 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

11/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

11/24 – Orlando, FL @ Venue 578

11/26 – Tampa, FL @ Ritzybor

11/28 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

12/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth

12/5 – Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center

12/7 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

12/8 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s

12/9 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

12/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden

12/14 – New York, NY @ Radio Show

12/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rolling Loud

12/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

12/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

12/22 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

12/23 – Mobile Kitchen @ Soul Kitchen