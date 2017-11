LookingThroughSteveyShades

TICKETS ON SALE NOW STARTING AT $59/$79/$99/$199/$300/$400 GO TO WWW.XLCENTER.COM OR CALL BIG PRIMO TO GET PHYSICAL TICKETS (631)357-9314 TO SEE THE. (LOS PAPI CHULOS )(LATIN MEETS HIP HOP CONCERT ALONG SIDE @50CENT @BADBUNNYPR @YANDEL @FATJOE @FELLY @LIVINANOYD @RELLYTEX @ALEXSENSATION @DJCAMILO @DJSPINKING & MANY MANY MORE HUGE ARTIST TO BE ANNOUNCED‼️‼️ ◦ BROUGHT TO YOU BY WAM ENT & SO FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT & TEAM ENTREPRENEURS ENT FOR ALL INFO PLEASE CONTACT BY NUMBER ON FLYER OR DM @KEVINBIGPRIMO @EL_DORADO81 @JAE.STAR @mr.partyboy @3lechess www.TeamEntrepreneursEnt.com ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #Lospapichulosconcert ❗️❗️❗️ #Power #Xlcenter #50cent TICKETS ON SALE NOW STARTING AT $59/$79/$99/$199/$300/$400 GO TO WWW.XLCENTER.COM OR CALL BIG PRIMO TO GET PHYSICAL TICKETS (631)357-9314 TO SEE THE. (LOS PAPI CHULOS )(LATIN MEETS HIP HOP CONCERT ALONG SIDE @50CENT @BADBUNNYPR @YANDEL @FATJOE @FELLY @LIVINANOYD @RELLYTEX @ALEXSENSATION @DJCAMILO @DJSPINKING & MANY MANY MORE HUGE ARTIST TO BE ANNOUNCED‼️‼️ ◦ BROUGHT TO YOU BY WAM ENT & SO FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT & TEAM ENTREPRENEURS ENT FOR ALL INFO PLEASE CONTACT BY NUMBER ON FLYER OR DM @KEVINBIGPRIMO @EL_DORADO81 @JAE.STAR @mr.partyboy @3lechess www.TeamEntrepreneursEnt.com ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #Lospapichulosconcert ❗️❗️❗️ #Power #Xlcenter #50cent

A post shared by Kevin Big Primo (@kevinbigprimo) on Nov 10, 2017 at 11:10pm PST