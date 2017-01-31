HOT93.7 WANTS TO SEND YOU ON A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!

18663 728x300 01 v3 HOT93.7 WANTS TO SEND YOU ON A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!

HOT 93.7 Connecticut’s #1 for Hip Hop and R&B is giving you the chance to win an epic vacation to Universal Orlando Resort’s three amazing theme parks. Immerse yourself in the next generation of blockbuster entertainment at Universal Studios Florida™. Journey through legendary worlds of incredible heroes at Universal’s Islands of Adventure™. Enjoy the thrills and relaxation of a tropical paradise like no other at Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park, opening early summer. With three amazing theme parks, five spectacular on-site hotels offering a range of accommodations, and dining and entertainment of Universal CityWalk™ ,it’s days and nights of endless fun for every member of the family. Vacation beyond anything you’ve experienced before at Universal Orlando Resort!!!

All you have to do is register below then listen to the HOT Morning Crew weekdays Monday-Friday @ 8:25am for the Universal Orlando “Word of the Day”. Then the following Monday @ 8:05am the HOT Morning Crew will call a listener ask to name 3 of 5 Universal Orlando “Words of the Day”  to win!!!

Image courtesy Universal Orlando Resort™

Image courtesy Universal Orlando Resort™

Enter for a chance to Win a 3-night trip for two to experience it all for yourself, including:

  • Round trip air transportation to Orlando, Florida, provided by VISIT FLORIDA
  • Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando
  • Accommodations on-site at the all new Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
  • Admission to both Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal’s Islands of Adventure™ theme parks, plus the new Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park (Opening Early Summer 2017)
  • Tickets to Blue Man Group
Image courtesy Universal Orlando Resort™

Image courtesy Universal Orlando Resort™

For more information on Universal Orlando Resort and for great deals on vacation packages, visit www.universalorlando.com!

 

vf logo 307 HOT93.7 WANTS TO SEND YOU ON A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!

For official contest rules, Click Here.

HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Harry Potter Publishing Rights © JKR. (s17)
Volcano Bay Images shown are conceptual representations, details are subject to change. © 2017 MARVEL. © 2017 BMP. Blue Man Group Photo by Lindsey Best. Men In Black & Alien Attack: TM & © 2016 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All rights reserved. Sapphire Falls Resort © 2017 UCF Hotel Venture III. All Rights Reserved. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2017 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

 

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
STR8T Talk Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live