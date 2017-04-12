THE CASH CODE Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Star In a #BuckleUpCT Commercial With Kid Fresh

buckleupct feature image revised Star In a #BuckleUpCT Commercial With Kid Fresh

Who do you buckle up for?  Is it your wife?  Your kids?  Your dog?  Maybe you buckle up your food because, let’s face it, we’ve all cried over spilled milk.

Seatbelts save lives so clicking it can be the reason you make it home safe and sound.  We want to know the reason you buckle up!

Let us know on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by posting a picture of who/what you buckle up for and use the hashtags #IClickFor and #BuckleUpCT.

Plus, make sure you enter our contest below for a chance to be featured in a radio commercial with Kid Fresh!  All you have to do is enter the name of who/what you buckle up for and you’re in the drawing!

Powered by Connecticut DOT and Hot 93.7!

DOT-logo

For official rules, Click Here!

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Win Cash Ten Times A Day!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop
Star In a #BuckleUpCT Commercial With Kid Fresh

Listen Live