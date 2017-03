Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Future May 20th at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, round trip transportation from Premier Limo, and a $350 Visa Gift Card… all courtesy of Sprint!

Buy tickets to Future here!

And join DJ Buck, Nancy Barrow, and the HOT Street Team at a Spring store near you for music, prizes, special offers, and more!

Saturday, March 25th: Sprint Buckland Hills Buckland Hills Mall, Manchester (12n-2p)

Saturday, April 1st: Sprint Orange 125 Boston Post Road, Orange (12n-2p)