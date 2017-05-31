Win Tickets To The Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic Softball Game & Comedy Show

Enter to win a family 5 pack of tickets to the Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Softball Classic, PLUS a pair of tickets to the Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity All Star Comedy Explosion, all happening at Foxwoods Resort Casino on August 6th!

About the Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity All Star Comedy Explosion:

Don’t miss the Sixth Annual Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity All Star Comedy Explosion, coming to Foxwoods Resort Casino on August 6th.

They have a great lineup ready for you, including the Original King of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer, Chris Tucker, Jeffrey Osborne, and more!

About the Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Softball Classic:

Bring your family and friends to Dodd Stadium at Foxwoods Resort Casino on August 6th for the Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Softball Classic.

They have a great lineup ready for you, including Smokey Robinson, Chris Tucker, Doctor Jay, James Worthy, Jeffrey Osborne, and more!

For more information on how you can get tickets, go to JeffreyOsborneClassic.com!

